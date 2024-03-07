36pc RMG workers victims of climate-induced migration

Says BILS study

Around 36 percent of RMG workers have migrated due to climate change-related issues, including floods, droughts, cyclones, crop failure, and increased pest assault, according to a study conducted by Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).

These workers have been victim of climate-induced migration, as they were compelled to leave their localities and migrate to urban areas to look for alternate living, and eventually found themselves working in the RMG sector.

Fifty-five percent of workers said environmental issues in their areas remain unresolved, the study also said.

The study titled "Assessing exposure and vulnerabilities of RMG workers to climate and environmental impact and the role of trade unions" was conducted on 402 RMG workers in Tongi and Gazipur areas from last year's September to February this year.

BILS held a presentation of the study's findings at Cirdap in the capital yesterday.

At the event, BILS Deputy Director Monirul Islam said, "Earlier, poverty used to cause migration. But, in this study, we found that climate change issues like floods, storms, heavy rainfall, drought, etc, are directly affecting the lives of garment workers.''

Md Raza Miah, deputy secretary of Ministry of Labour, said, ''Everyone knows how environment and climate change impact our livelihoods. We need to address the issue more in the future, while garment factory owners must also participate in such programmes."

A national action plan can be developed to address the environmental and climatic change impacts on garment workers, he added.

Meanwhile, around 54 percent of RMG workers feel that trade unions lack policy skills and training to address environmental issues, the study also said.

"Government is trying to collect compensation from the climate's Loss and Damage Global Fund. Trade unions should also come forward to deliver a strong message in this regard," said BILS Executive Director Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed.