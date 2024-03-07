36pc RMG workers migrate: BILS

Around 36 percent of RMG workers have migrated due to climate change-related issues, according to a study conducted by Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS).

Also, 55 percent of workers said environmental issues in their residential areas remain unresolved, the study also said.

The study titled "Assessing exposure and vulnerabilities of RMG workers to climate and environmental impact and the role of trade unions" was revealed at the capital's Cirdap yesterday.

A total of 402 RMG workers in Tongi and Gazipur areas participated in the study conducted between September 2023 and February this year.

Around 54 percent of RMG workers feel trade unions lack policy skills and training to address environmental issues, the study revealed.

BILS Executive Director Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed said, "Government is trying to collect compensation from Loss and Damage Global Fund. Trade unions should also come forward to deliver a strong message in this regard."

BILS Deputy Director Monirul Islam said, "Migration was fuelled by poverty earlier. But this study revealed that issues like floods, storms, heavy rainfall, and drought are directly affecting the lives of garment workers.''

Md Raza Miah, deputy secretary of Ministry of Labour, said, ''We need to address the issue more in the future, while garment factory owners must also participate in such programmes. A national action plan can be developed to address the environmental and climatic change impacts on workers," he added.