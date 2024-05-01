36pc domestic conflict due to climate change

Says study on coastal areas

About 36 percent of domestic conflicts in coastal areas are attributed to climate change, reveals a new study published yesterday. Additionally, climate change is responsible for 26.7 percent of social conflicts.

The study also suggests 25 percent of the coastal population experience moderate to severe anxiety, depression, stress, PTSD, and insomnia.

The study was conducted by the Center for Climate Change and Environmental Research, BRAC University and Bangladesh Health Watch.

The study associated 22.48 percent depression, 49.52 percent stress, and 20 percent PTSD at Munshiganj union in Shyamnagar of Satkhira to climate change.

The study, including 653 participants, emphasised Shyamnagar's vulnerability to climate change, citing its low-lying geography prone to cyclones, floods, sea-level rise, and erosion. Accessing healthcare, especially mental health services, is challenging there due to shortage of facilities, skilled professionals, medicine, and diagnostic centres, alongside unaffordable private healthcare options.

Professor Emeritus at BRAC University Ainun Nishat said climate change has lasting effects on people and their livelihoods. Nishat also highlighted the importance of research beyond baseline studies.

Helal Uddin Ahmed, associate professor of National Institute of Mental health, Danial Novak, first secretary (health sector) of Embassy of Sweden and Jesmin Nahar, deputy secretary of environment ministry, also spoke at the event.