3,671km of roads affected in Noakhali

The recent spell of flood caused extensive damages to road infrastructure in Noakhali district.

Visiting different areas in Begumganj, Sonaimuri, Chatkhil and Sadar upazilas, this correspondent saw roads and bridges in a sorry state at places from where floodwaters receded, while numerous other areas were still submerged.

"At least 3,671 kilometres of road network, 71 bridges and 178 culverts sustained damages in the flood, worth around a total of Tk 1,169 crore," said Azharul Islam, executive engineer of Local Government Engineering Department in Noakhali.

Of the nine upazilas of Noakhali, Begumganj, Senbagh and Sadar upazilas sustained the most damages, he said.

The extent of damage may increase in value as many areas under eight upazilas still remain flooded, he added.

"A report on the damages caused to roads, bridges and culverts has been sent to the higher authorities, requesting necessary allocation of fund for repairs and renovation of the infrastructures. The work will begin once allocation is received," the LGED official added.