363 foreigners currently in Bangladesh jails: minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told parliament yesterday that no one is being kept in the country's prisons "unlawfully".

He said this in response to a question from independent MP Mohammad Huchamuddin Chowdhury from Sylhet-5.

In response to another question from Awami League MP Farida Yasmin, he said 363 foreign nationals from 16 countries are detained in the country's jails. He said 212 Indian citizens were detained in the jails of Bangladesh. Among them, 11 were prisoners, 53 were inmates and 148 were released.

There are also 114 Myanmar nationals detained in Bangladesh jails. Besides, seven from Pakistan, six each from Nigeria and Malaysia, four each from China and Belarus, two each from Cameroon and Peru and one each from the US, Botswana, Georgia, Tanzania, Malaya and Angola are in country's prisons.

The minister also said 994 displaced Myanmar citizens have been arrested in murder and arms cases from August 25, 2017 to May 31, 2024.