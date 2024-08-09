361 police stations resume operation: police HQ

The operation of 361 police stations has been resumed, according to a press statement of the police headquarters.

Seventy of the 110 metropolitan police stations and 291 out of 529 range stations have become operational, it reads.

Since August 5, the day Sheikh Hasina resigned in the face of a mass upsurge, there have been little to no police activities in some parts of the country as the police personnel either did not join work or had left the station out of security concerns.

Many policemen abstained from their duties fearing public anger and potential violence as the police firing on protesters near the end of Sheikh Hasina's rule resulted in loss of life.

More than 400 people, including police personnel, were killed in violence centring protests by students against discrimination.