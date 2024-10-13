36,000kg hilsa exported yesterday through Benapole Port

A total of 36,000kg of hilsa was exported to India yesterday through Benapole port, with 11 trucks completing the transfer from morning until 10:00pm.

Over the last 11 days, a total of 5.32 lakh kg of hilsa was exported to India on the occasion of Durga Puja, said Benapole Customs House Deputy Commissioner Rabindra Singh.

So far, 20 exporters have sent 168 trucks full of hilsa through Benapole port to Petrapole port in India. The export price per kg of hilsa was set at $10 dollars, equivalent to about Tk 1,180. The total value of the exported hilsa stands at $5.32 million, or Tk 62.77 crore, he said.

According to locals and market traders, Benapole fish market yesterday sold hilsa for Tk 1,300 per kg, while larger fish were priced between Tk 1,800 and Tk 2,000 per kg -- which is Tk 600 to 800 more than the export price to India.

The Bangladesh government had approved the export of 2,420 tonnes (24.2 lakh kg) of hilsa, at the request of India, allowing 49 companies to participate in the trade.

Meanwhile, the government has imposed a 22-day ban on the catching, stocking, and marketing of hilsa, which started today and will remain in force till November 3.