36% migrants forced to return within 3 months

Finds OKUP study

A staggering 36 percent of Bangladeshi migrant workers are forced to return home within just three months of arriving abroad due to illegal recruitment practices by recruiters and employers, a new study has found.

These premature returns not only crush their hopes of economic improvement but also trap many in debt and a life devoid of dignity.

The study, titled "A Far Cry from Justice for Migrants: A Critical Analysis of Migrants' Experiences in the Arbitration System in Bangladesh", was conducted by the grassroots migrant rights group Ovibashi Karmi Unnayan Program (OKUP).

OKUP Chairperson Shakirul Islam presented the findings of the study at a programme in the capital yesterday, highlighting how systematic failures in recruitment and arbitration systems leave thousands of migrant workers vulnerable to exploitation and injustice.

One of the report's main concerns is the lack of a standard, independent arbitration mechanism in Bangladesh to resolve migrant workers' complaints.

The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), which handles arbitration cases while also issuing recruitment licenses and emigration clearance, faces a conflict of interest that undermines the fairness and effectiveness of the process, the report said.

It also found that legal frameworks in Bangladesh do not clearly define compensation or remedies, leading to migrant workers often receiving inadequate compensation and falling into deeper financial trouble.

The absence of a standardised arbitration process creates significant barriers for workers -- from filing complaints to attending hearings -- and causes widespread mistrust in the system.

According to the report, 75 percent of migrant workers do not receive any contract before going abroad. Among male migrants, 64 percent reported not receiving a contract prior to departure, while not a single female migrant received one before leaving.

Only 25 percent of workers received an employment contract before migration. Of them, 62 percent got it just hours before their flight, 27 percent two weeks prior, and only 11 percent a month in advance, the report said.

The study also revealed that 47 percent of migrant workers did not receive a work permit after reaching their destination. Among the 53 percent who did, only 24 percent were actually given the jobs they were promised.

It also stated that 100 percent of male migrant workers were charged exorbitant migration fees far above the legal limits set by the government -- double the rate for those bound for Saudi Arabia and six times higher for Malaysia.

OKUP said the research was based on 114 case studies (80 men and 34 women) who sought legal help between January 2023 and October 2024.

The focus was particularly on Saudi Arabia and Malaysia -- the two main destinations for Bangladeshi migrant workers -- which accounted for 92 percent of the returnees in the study.

To address these issues, OKUP recommended that the Bangladesh government ensure fair compensation that considers both financial and social losses.

It also called for including country-specific information on justice mechanisms in pre-departure orientation sessions to raise awareness among workers.

For destination countries, OKUP urged the government of Saudi Arabia to stop unethical visa trading and revise labour reform initiatives to eliminate employer control that restricts workers from changing jobs or reporting exploitation or abuse.

The organisation also recommended setting up 'Free Service Centres' to help workers file complaints and access justice.

For Malaysia, OKUP called on the authorities to adhere to the recruitment provisions outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding with Bangladesh.

It also suggested creating accessible facilities for the protection and support of migrant workers, similar to the online systems used in Saudi Arabia.

Without urgent reforms and international cooperation, migrant workers will continue to face exploitation, premature return, and lack of justice, the report warned.