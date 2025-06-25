36-day programme announced for July uprising anniversary

The interim government has chalked up 36 days of events to commemorate the martyrs of the July Uprising as part of observing one year of the mass movement that toppled the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, during a briefing at the Chief Adviser's office yesterday, said the government will construct monuments in all district headquarters to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives during the mass uprising, with their names inscribed on the monument of the respective district.

Later, the chief adviser's press wing also announced a 36-day commemorative programme titled "July Remembrance Celebration", which will begin on July 1 and continue till August 5, with intermittent events held throughout this period.

On July 1, prayers will be held for the martyrs at mosques, temples, pagodas, churches, and other places of worship. Also, a July Calendar will be released, and a mass signature campaign will be launched on the same day, demanding justice for the martyrs and trials for those responsible for the killings.

A scholarship in memory of the July martyrs will also be introduced at the National University on July 1.

Officials said that the event schedule includes planned gaps between programmes.

Further events are scheduled for July 5, July 7, and July 14.

The final day of the programme, August 5 -- referred to as the "36th of July" in the official schedule -- will feature the launching of a video titled "36 July", floral tributes at July Martyrs' Memorials in 36 district centres, a meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and the families of the martyrs, a "Victory Procession" towards Manik Mia Avenue, an air show, a concert, a drone show, and screenings of "36 Days of July" and other documentaries related to the uprising.