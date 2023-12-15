36 countries to get Smart Expats Centres

Centres can be used to send money home through MFS

The government plans to establish "Smart Expats Centres" in 36 countries aiming at bringing home remittance through proper channels to shore up the country's strained dollar stockpile.

The ICT division has already prepared a draft policy on setting up such centres and sent it to the foreign ministry for its feedback.

The main task of the centres would be to ease the process of sending money through the mobile financial services platform, according to officials involved with the process, said sources.

The move to form the centres came at a meeting at the cabinet division on October 5 with Mahmudul Hossain, secretary (coordination and reform) of the cabinet division, in the chair.

"We have discussed many aspects of setting up such smart centres and are moving on positively," Hossain told The Daily Star.

The meeting, attended by officials of various ministries and the Bangladesh Bank, reviewed the demand for manpower in different countries and ways to establish payment gateways in the areas populated by Bangladeshi expat workers.

As much as 90 percent of the remittance can be brought through legal channels if such smart centres are established, The Daily Star has learnt from people with knowledge of the matter.

Now, less than 50 percent of the remittance is sent to Bangladesh through legal channels, they added.

In the October 5 meeting, the government officials discussed various ways to send remittance directly to Bangladesh legally and they emphasised MFS among the channels.

One of the officials told the meeting that most of the expat workers work outside the major cities. The hundi traders visit the workers and buy dollars or currency of that country at a higher rate.

"The government wants the MFS to fill up this gap and reach the workers at their workplaces in remittance-earning countries," said an official present at the meeting.

Most of the funds are sent using international money exchange houses while a small portion is sent using branches of the government banks located abroad. An expat can send a maximum of Tk 3 lakh per month through MFS to Bangladesh.

Although there was a rise in the remittance inflow after the banks in October announced a separate cash incentive scheme for remitters, the government wants to make sure that 90 percent of the remittance is sent through legal channels.

At present, there are 22 Expatriates Digital Centres (EDC) in Saudi Arabia outside the Bangladesh embassy where mainly consular services are provided. The government wants to introduce MFS transaction services in the EDCs.

Like the EDCs, the government wants to establish smart expat centres in other remittance-earning countries.

The meeting also discussed the challenges as well.

One of the officials shared that setting up such centres may not help ensure that all remittance comes through the legal channels as the hundi traders pay more money against the dollar than the government's incentive.

Now, the remitters receive 2.5 percent from the government and 2.5 percent additional incentive from banks.

Mostofa Jamil Khan, director (welfare) of the foreign ministry, told the newspaper that apart from establishing the smart centres, the meeting also discussed increasing awareness so that the remitters send money through legal channels instead of hundi.