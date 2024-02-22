3.58 lakh appointed in govt institutions from 2019-23: minister

Bangladesh
Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain. Photo: Collected

Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain told parliament today that a total of 3.58 lakh people were appointed in various government institutions during the last tenure (2019-2023) of Awami League.

The minister said this in response to a question by Sohrab Uddin, independent MP from Kishoreganj.

He said that in the last five years, some 20,264 people were appointed under the Ministry of Public Administration.

Under this ministry, highest 1,341 people were appointed from Chattogram while the second highest 1,235 people were from Dhaka.

He said that the lowest 34 people were appointed from Bandarban while second lowest 67 people from Meherpur district.

REGISTERED FISHERMEN 18.03 LAKH

Meanwhile, Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Resources Abdur Rahman said that the number of registered fishermen in the country is 18.03 lakh.

He said this while replying to a question of Awami League MP HM Badiuzzaman from Bagerhat in today's parliament session.

The minister also said that a total of 14 lakh fishermen ID cards have been issued so far.

