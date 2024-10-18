3,500 posts to be filled, most in a decade

According to sources, the circular for the 47th BCS is expected to be announced in November, following a pattern set by the last five BCS exams, which were all announced in the same month.

The government has drafted a list of around 3,500 cadre posts to be filled through the 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination. The number may increase, making it the largest BCS circular in the last 11 cycles, confirmed sources at the Chief Adviser's Office and the Public Service Commission.

In the 33rd BCS (2013), a total of 8,529 candidates were recruited to various government cadres, including 6,360 assistant surgeons under the health cadre.

This remains the highest number of appointees from a single BCS.

Despite the political uncertainty following the ousting of the Awami League government, the PSC is preparing to release the circular on time.

Anand Kumar Biswas, controller of examinations (cadre) at BPSC, said, "We are working on the matter. Once we receive the number of vacancies from the Public Administration Ministry, we are ready to issue the circular."

Sources indicate that the government will recruit a total of 3,478 officials across 25 cadres. The health cadre will see the highest number of vacancies, with 1,181 assistant surgeons likely to be recruited. Other significant numbers include 938 in the education cadre, 200 in administration, 100 in police, 50 in customs, eight in Ansar, 50 in tax, and 951 in other cadres, including foreign, forestry, rail, agriculture, and fisheries. The number of non-cadre posts is yet to be determined.

Contacted, BPSC Chairman Md Sohorab Hossain said, "We haven't received any recommendation from the government yet. Once we get it, we will proceed accordingly."

46TH BCS: 404 NEW POSTS LIKELY TO BE ADDED

Candidates of the 46th BCS examination have reason to celebrate, as the PSC is set to add 382 posts to meet the additional demand from the Public Administration Ministry.

Of these, 180 posts will be added to the health cadre (assistant surgeon and dental surgeon), 54 to Health Education and Family Welfare, 54 to tax, 20 to livestock, 68 to agriculture, and two each to the Assistant Traffic Superintendent, Assistant Executive Engineer, and Assistant Electrical Engineer cadres.

A total of 10,638 candidates passed the preliminary test of the 46th BCS, which was held at centres across Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh on April 26.

A total of 2,54,561 candidates competed for 3,140 posts, including 1,682 assistant surgeons, 16 assistant dental surgeons, and 520 in the education cadre.