35 untoward incidents centring Durga Puja so far

Says IGP; 17 held, 11 cases filed

Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Islam today said as many as 35 untoward incidents have taken place centring the Durga Puja celebrations so far this year.

He also said 11 cases and 24 general diaries have been filed in this connection, resulting in the arrest of 17 individuals.

The IGP made these remarks while talking to journalists after visiting the Banani Puja mandap in the capital.

Durga Puja is being celebrated at over 32,000 puja mandaps nationwide, and the police have responded to each isolated incident, he noted.

The IGP said this year's Durga Puja posed significant challenges, with many expressing concerns about the celebrations.

"We assured you of a peaceful puja, and it is now being celebrated with great grandeur," he said.