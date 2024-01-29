Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jan 29, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

35 more Covid cases in 24hrs

Mon Jan 29, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh reported 35 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total Covid-19 caseload rose to 2,046,998, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,481 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 8.06 percent as 434 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.41 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

