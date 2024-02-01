35 illegal structures demolished

Following a The Daily Star report, the officials took steps to demolish the illegal structures on the Meghna riverbanks. Photo: Star

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority yesterday demolished 35 structures constructed illegally on the bank of Meghna river in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj.

The move came as part of a two-day eviction drive by BIWTA against illegal establishments on the riverbank.

The structures included seven resorts, 15 shops and 13 other establishments in Charkishorganj and Charhogla areas.

Taslima Akter, executive magistrate of BIWTA, led the drive from 11:30am till 4:00pm.

Visiting Char Kishoreganj area during the drive, this correspondent observed hundreds of owners of shops and restaurants gathered at the spot armed with bamboo canes, trying to obstruct the drive.

Some miscreants threw brickbats at an excavator, breaking its front glass and leaving its driver with minor injuries, said BIWTA officials.

The crowd was later dispersed by police.

Two people were detained and fined Tk 30,000, said Taslima Akter.

At least three illegal dredgers were also found operating in the river during the drive.

"BIWTA could not demolish the dredgers as the excavator could not reach the vessels," said BIWTA deputy director (acting) Shariful Islam.

The operation came after the National River Conservation Commission sent a letter to BIWTA chairman and deputy commissioner of Narayanganj recommending to take action against encroachers, based on a report titled "Fined, evicted yet in business" published by The Daily Star on December 12.