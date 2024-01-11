349 teen gang members held last year: Rab

Rapid Action Battalion claimed to have arrested 349 teenagers and members associated with teen gangs, for various offenses across the country over the past year.

Teen gangs in the capital first made headlines in 2017, after 14-year-old school student Adnan Kabir was beaten to death in Uttara, by boys his age.

Since then, Rab arrested a total of 1,126 teen gang members in the last six years. 40 of them were handed over to their families, according to a Rab press release yesterday.

From petty crimes to murder, stalking, rape, mugging and drug abuse -- teen gangs have been making headlines for years now.

Media reports suggest these gangs are often backed by a section of ruling party leaders, who act as influential "elder brothers".

Most gang members sell and abuse drugs. They often carry illegal firearms and local weapon, to engage in turf-wars with other groups.

Rab arrested eight members of "BDSK" gang from Adabor area in the capital on January 28, 2023. The next day, they arrested 16 teenagers from South Keraniganj, Shyampur and Kadmatoli areas of the capital.

On February 6, Rab arrested 20 gang members from Adabor, Mohammadpur and Hazaribagh areas.

On March 22, they arrested 43 more members in Mohammadpur, Hazaribagh, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and Tejgaon areas.

On May 26, Rab arrested the main accused teen gang leader Rubel and his accomplice Rocky in the murder case of Siam, 14, in Darus Salam area.

On September 8, Rab arrested seven members of a gang that went viral after cutting off the wrist of a youth in Mohammadpur.

On November 28, they arrested 24 people, including muggers from different areas in the capital, the release added.