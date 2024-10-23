34 new govt law officers appointed in Rangpur courts

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has appointed 34 lawyers as government law officers in various courts across Rangpur district.

The appointment order, signed by Deputy Solicitor Sana Md Mahroof Hossain, was issued yesterday, cancelling the appointments of all previous government law officers in Rangpur.

Under the new appointments, M Ekramul Huq has been named the government prosecutor (GP) for the Rangpur District Judge Court.

Four others have been appointed as additional government prosecutors, and three as assistant government prosecutors at the same court.

M Aftab Uddin has been appointed as the public prosecutor (PP) at the District and Sessions Judge Court, while three others have been appointed as public prosecutors at three Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunals.

Additionally, one lawyer has been assigned as a prosecutor at the Special Judge Court, one at the Cyber Tribunal, and one at the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal.

A special prosecutor has also been appointed to the Anti-Human Trafficking Offense Tribunal, with another lawyer named as an assistant special prosecutor.

Furthermore, an additional PP has been assigned to the Special Judge Court, nine to the District Sessions Court, and seven as assistant PPs.