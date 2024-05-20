34 more hospitalised with dengue

Thirty-four more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Of the new patients, eight were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 131 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, 2,628 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, said DGHS.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.