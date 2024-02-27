33rd NY Bangla book fair on May 24-27

The 33rd New York International Bangla Book Fair will be held from May 24 to 27 at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center in New York City.

"As Many Books, As Many Lives" is the theme for this fair, organised by Muktadhara Foundation.

The fair has been held regularly for the past 32 years, since 1992, said the foundation's chairperson Nuran Nabi.

He said about 40 publishing houses from Bangladesh, Kolkata, and the United States will participate in the fair, while over 100 writers from the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, Australia, Sweden, and Japan will also participate.

The main attraction of this year's fair is the celebration of the 125th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, said Rokeya Haider, the foundation's advisor.

The Muktadhara-GBF Literary Award 2024 will be presented at the fair.

The book fair will also feature the Shaheed Kaderi Book Award 2024 and the Chittaranjan Saha Best Publishing House Award 2024, according to the organisers.