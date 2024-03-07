334 wildlife species may face extinction

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said 334 species of wildlife in Bangladesh may become endangered in the future.

"In our country, 31 species have already become extinct, they no longer exist. In the future, 56 species of wildlife will be at high risk of extinction," he told a discussion in the capital's Forest Department marking World Wildlife Day observed on March 3.

"We do not want any more species to become endangered," said Saber.

He said Bangladesh, with its dense population and limited resources, faces immense challenges in preserving its natural habitats.

"According to the international standards, 25 percent of the land should be forest, but Bangladesh lags far behind," he said.

A change in the mindset of officials is necessary to conserve wildlife, he further said.

Citing the example of the underutilised Sheikh Kamal Wildlife Center, Saber said, "We build structures, buildings, and approve the project, but we do not ensure its proper and maximum utilisation. This is nothing but a waste of resources."

He also highlighted government's efforts in digitalising the sector for sustainable conservation and legal trade of wild animals, calling upon technocrats, conservationists and the people to united commit to this cause.

Mentioning the ongoing tiger survey in the Sundarbans, Saber said, "Currently, crime monitoring and management activities... are being conducted through drone technology and smart patrolling."

He also spoke of the initiative to determine the distribution and movement of elephants in Cox's Bazar forest area through radio collaring, initiated in 2022 for the first time in the country.

The ministry's secretary Farhina Ahmed and additional secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun also spoke at the event, presided over by Chief Conservator of Forest Amir Hossain Chowdhury.