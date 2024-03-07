334 wildlife species likely to be endangered

Bangladesh
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said 334 species of wildlife in Bangladesh are likely to become endangered in the future.

"In our country, 31 species have already become extinct, they no longer exist. In the future, 56 species of wildlife will be at high risk of extinction," he said at a discussion in the capital's forest department auditorium on the occasion of World Wildlife Day observed on March 3.

"We don't want any more species to be endangered in our country."

He said Bangladesh, with its dense population and limited resources, faces immense challenges in preserving its natural habitats. 

