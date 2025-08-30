32 sacks of cash, gold, foreign currency found in Pagla Mosque donation boxes

Counting underway with over 500 people involved; funds to be deposited in bank

A total of 32 sacks of cash, along with gold ornaments and foreign currency, have been recovered from 13 donation boxes at the historic Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj.

The donation boxes were opened this morning after four months and 18 days. Initially, the money was removed from the boxes and packed into sacks before being poured onto the floor for counting.

Photo: Tafsilul Aziz

Earlier, on April 12, the mosque had recorded its highest-ever collection, with Tk 9,17,80,000 in cash, along with foreign currency, gold jewellery and even diamonds.

Besides cash donations, devotees from across the country regularly contribute various items such as ducks, chickens, cows and goats.

Photo: Tafsilul Aziz

The counting began at 7:00am today in the presence of Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Khan, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury, and Additional District Magistrate Ershadul Ahmed, convener of the donation box opening committee.

Over 500 people are involved in the counting, including around 350 students from two madrasas under Pagla Mosque's orphanage, 100 employees from Rupali Bank, and members of the mosque committee, law enforcement agencies and the army.

Photo: Tafsilul Aziz

DC Fauzia Khan said the donations are used to manage the mosque and Islamic complex, and the remaining funds are deposited in the bank. "Currently, Tk 91 crore is deposited in the bank, in addition to around Tk 5 lakh received online. The funds counted today will also be deposited," she added.

She further said the interest from these funds is used to support mosques, madrasas and orphanages across the district, as well as to help the underprivileged and those suffering from critical illnesses.

SP Mohammad Hasan said police are ensuring overall security from the opening of the boxes, packing the money in sacks, counting, and transporting it safely to the bank. He is personally overseeing the process. Security personnel also remain deployed on other days to safeguard the donation boxes.