32 OCs of DMP transferred outside Dhaka

The officers-in-charge of 32 police stations under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), who hold the rank of police inspectors (unarmed), have been transferred to various police units outside Dhaka.

This transfer order was issued by Additional Inspector General of Police (administration) Kamrul Ahsan from the Police Headquarters yesterday.

Three days after the mass uprising of students and citizens that led to the resignation and departure of Sheikh Hasina on August 5, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman was first attached to the police headquarters and later sent into forced retirement.

On August 12, a notification from the police headquarters said 18 inspectors from the DMP were transferred. The next day, seven officers of deputy commissioner rank from the DMP were assigned to new posts.

With the transfer of 32 OCs yesterday, the officers-in-charge of 50 police stations under the DMP have now been transferred.