32 injured get Tk 1 lakh each

Thirty-two individuals injured during the anti-discrimination student movement and currently receiving treatment at the Center for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) in Savar have been provided with financial assistance of Tk 1 lakh each.

This financial assistance was provided by the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation yesterday evening.

On this occasion, Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdha, executive officer of the Foundation, Nahida Bushra Ity, convener of the Health Affairs Sub-Committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and Mohammad Sohrab Hossain, executive director of the Savar CRP, were present.

Snigdha said the Foundation has committed to providing a maximum of Tk 1 lakh to each injured individual and Tk 5 lakh to the families of the martyrs. "I came to the CRP to fulfill this promise," he added.

A total of Tk 32 lakh has been distributed, with 27 people receiving funds via bKash and 5 through cheques, he said.

In response to a question from journalists about whether the Foundation has taken or will take any initiatives for those injured and currently at home, he replied, "We have a form that needs to be filled out properly. If other injured individuals contact us using the hotline number and website, we will take the necessary action."

"This one-time financial assistance is not the end; we will take all necessary steps to rehabilitate the injured," he added.