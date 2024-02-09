32 arrested over extortion

Rapid Action Battalion yesterday claimed to have detained 32 people from Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Gazipur in the last two days for extorting money from goods-laden trucks.

The move came after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Monday, directed the authorities to take stern action against extortionists on the highways, identifying them as major contributors to the price hike of essential commodities.

Separate teams of Rab-1 carried out the drive from 10:00pm on Wednesday, said Lt Col Muhammad Mostaq Ahmad, commanding officer of Rab-1.

Over Tk 1 lakh of the extorted money, six torch lights used to stop vehicles, 29 extortion collection receipts, and 25 mobile phones were seized from their possession, he added.

Using laser lights, sticks, and signals, they intercepted vehicles on the highways in Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Gazipur, unlawfully collecting extortion fees from drivers.

Each truck and cargo vehicle was charged Tk 200-300.

In some places, they even issued receipts for the extortion money. If drivers resisted, they resorted to vehicle vandalism and assaults on driver-helpers, he added.

The Rab official said the drive was conducted to halt the extortion of vegetable-laden vehicles, as prices of kitchen market items have triggered discontent amongst people.

On February 4, Rab arrested 51 people from different areas of the capital for extorting money from goods-laden trucks.