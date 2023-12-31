Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Dec 31, 2023 06:16 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 31, 2023 06:21 PM

Bangladesh

31st night, national polls: BGB deploys dog squad in capital

Photo: UNB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has deployed dog squads in the capital to ensure foolproof security ahead of the 31st night and the polling day on January 7.

Today, the dog squad conducted searches at Kamalapur and Tejgaon railway stations and Agargaon and Mirpur-10 metro rail stations in the capital.

Lieutenant Colonel Redwanul Islam, commander of 26 BGB, led the operation.

While talking to reporters, he said BGB is ready to prevent any sabotage or untoward incident ahead of the election.

