31 pushed into Bangladesh by India's BSF through Panchagarh, Thakurgaon borders

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 31 individuals from the border areas of Panchagarh and Thakurgaon early today after they were allegedly pushed into Bangladesh by India's Border Security Force (BSF).

In Panchagarh, a total of 23 people were pushed in through the Borobari border of Panchagarh Sadar upazila during the early hours of today, amid heavy rain.

Of the 23, a BGB team detained 18 individuals near Harivasa Bazar under Harivasa union at dawn, while five others were apprehended from the Jotbahdai area, said Lt Col Sheikh Md Badruddoza, commanding officer of Nilphamari 56 BGB Battalion.

The detainees include nine men, thirteen women, and one child. They claimed to be residents of various areas in Jashore, Satkhira, Narail, and Lalmonirhat districts.

BGB handed them over to Panchagarh Sadar Police Station this afternoon, said the BGB official.

Lt Col Badruddoza also said during preliminary questioning, the detainees told BDG that they had been living and working in India for a long time. On August 2, they were detained by the Indian police in Mumbai and other locations. Later, on Tuesday, they were reportedly brought to the border by air and bus before being pushed into Bangladesh by the BSF.

Panchagarh Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdullah Hil Zaman confirmed that a general diary (GD) would be filed, and after verifying their identities by contacting relatives, the detainees would be reunited with their families.

In Thakurgaon, BGB detained eight Bangladeshis who were pushed in by the BSF through the Fakirganj border in Pirganj upazila. They were apprehended near border pillar 342, according to a press release issued by the 42 BGB Battalion this afternoon.

The detainees include one man, five women, and two children, who are residents of different villages in Jashore, Jamalpur, and Netrokona.

During primary questioning, they said that they had crossed the border into India, several years ago through brokers in search of work. About 8-10 days ago, Mumbai police arrested them and brought them back to the border areas yesterday.

After verifying their citizenship, preparations are underway to hand them over to Pirganj Police Station in Thakurgaon. A flag meeting was held between BGB and BSF company commanders in this regard.

Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Pirganj Police Station, also confirmed the identities of the detainees.