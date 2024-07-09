30pc quota in govt jobs: 2 DU students challenge HC verdict

Two students of Dhaka University today filed a petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict that restored 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children in the ninth to 13th grades of government jobs.

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division may hear the petition later in the day, petitioners' lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, Al Saadi Bhuiyan, a student of Dhaka University's anthropology department and also president of Dhaka University Journalist Association, and Ahnaf Sayeed Khan, a student of the urdu department, submitted the petition through a senior lawyer against .

On Thursday, a full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the government petition challenging the HC verdict.

Following a writ petition, the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in the civil service of ninth to 13th grades.

The 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children has been restored following the HC verdict, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star on that day.