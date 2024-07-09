Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 02:24 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 04:02 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

30pc quota in govt jobs: 2 DU students challenge HC verdict

Star Digital Report
Tue Jul 9, 2024 02:24 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 04:02 PM
High Court's Direction

Two students of Dhaka University today filed a petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court challenging the High Court verdict that restored 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children in the ninth to 13th grades of government jobs.

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division may hear the petition later in the day, petitioners' lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier in the day, Al Saadi Bhuiyan, a student of Dhaka University's anthropology department and also president of Dhaka University Journalist Association, and Ahnaf Sayeed Khan, a student of the urdu department, submitted the petition through a senior lawyer against .

Quota protests on; govt looks to SC for a way out
Read more

Quota protests on; govt looks to SC for a way out

On Thursday, a full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the government petition challenging the HC verdict.

Following a writ petition, the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in the civil service of ninth to 13th grades.

The 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children has been restored following the HC verdict, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star on that day.

Related topic:
Student protest against quota system reinstatementstudents protest against quota systemfreedom fighter quota in govt jobsBangladesh public service
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shahbagh intersection student blockade

'Bangla Blockade': Students block major Dhaka intersections protesting quota system

1d ago
Quota system protest: Agricultural univ students block Agargaon road

Quota system protest: Agricultural univ students block Agargaon road

5d ago
anti-quota protests in Bangladeshi universities

Anti-quota protests swell across univs

4d ago
Quota system in govt jobs

Quota protests: Students briefly block Shahbagh intersection

5d ago
Comilla University students block Dhaka-Chattogram highway

Comilla University students block Dhaka-Ctg highway

22h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

১২ বছরে অনেক পরীক্ষা হয়েছে, সেগুলো নিয়ে কী হবে বুঝতে পারছি না: পিএসসি চেয়ারম্যান

‘সব (সেট) প্রশ্ন ফাঁস হয়েছে, সেটাও আমি বলতে পারব না। আবার সব প্রশ্ন ফাঁস হয়নি, সেটাও আমি বলতে পারব না।’

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|মতামত

আবেদ আলী কীভাবে বিসিএসের প্রশ্ন ফাঁস করলেন?

৫৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification