Staff Correspondent
Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:16 AM

30pc quota for children of freedom fighters restored

The High Court yesterday declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children in the civil service of ninth to 13th grades (first and second classes of government jobs).

The 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children has been restored following the HC verdict, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star.

He said the government may move an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu delivered the judgement following a petition filed by Ohidul Islam Tushar and six others, who are children of freedom fighters, challenging a circular issued by the Ministry of Public Administration on October 4, 2018 that cancelled the quota system.

Details of the HC verdict will be known when its full text is released.

