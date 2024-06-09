30pc FF quota in govt jobs: Govt seeks stay on HC verdict

The government today filed a petition with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court seeking stay on the High Court verdict that restored 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in government jobs.

Chamber judge of the Appellate Division may hold hearing on the petition later in the day, Assistant Attorney General M Saiful Alam told The Daily Star.

Citing the government petition, he said cancellation of the quota system in the civil service is a policy decision of the government, in which the HC cannot make any interference.

Following a writ petition, the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in the civil service of ninth to 13th grades.

The 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children has been restored following the HC verdict, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star on that day.

The writ petition was filed by Ohidul Islam Tushar and six others, who are children of freedom fighters, challenging a circular issued by the ministry of public administration on October 4, 2018 that cancelled the quota system in recruitments to the public services.

In the circular, it has been said that in the case of direct recruitment to the posts of ninth grade (formerly first class) and 10th to 13th grade (formerly second class), the appointment should be made on the basis of merit list. The existing quota system for direct recruitment to those posts has been abolished, it said.