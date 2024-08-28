30,000 CFS water being released from Kaptai Dam

Bangladesh Power Development Board started to release 30,000 cubic feet of water per second (CFS) through the Kaptai Dam this morning as water pressure from upstream increased.

The BPDB, around 9:00am today, opened the 16 gates of spillway of the Kaptai Dam at a height of one and a half feet, said Kaptai Hydropower Station Manager ATM Abduzzaher.

The Kaptai Lake has a capacity of 109 feet Mean Sea Level, he added.

He also said such a decision was taken to avoid damage to the surrounding area of the lake and the road. However, the amount of water being released will not cause any damage to the area.

By increasing the water in the lake, at present five units of Kaptai Hydroelectric Power Plant are currently producing up to 219 megawatts of electricity, he added.

Earlier on August 25, the 16 gates of Kaptai Dam spillway were opened at a height of six inches above the lake's mean sea level, the official told The Daily Star on that day.