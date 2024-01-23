30 more get hospitalised with dengue

Thirty dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, four of whom were from Dhaka.

With the new cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 883, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 14 people have died of the mosquito-borne disease this year.

A total of 151 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 718 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 reported cases.