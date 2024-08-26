30 injured as Ansars clash with students

Ansars earlier besieged secretariat to press home their demands

Ansar members demonstrating in front of the Secretariat yesterday to press home their various demands, including nationalisation of their jobs. Photo: Amran Hossain

A clash broke out between students and demonstrating Ansar members near the Secretariat last night, hours after the interim government's assurance of abolishing the "mandatory leave system" in the force.

The clash ensued around 9:00pm when the students tried to drive away the Ansar members who refused to withdraw their strike and blockade of the Secretariat.

At least 30 injured took treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Bachchu Mia, inspector of DMCH police outpost.

Ansar members are demonstrating for realising their various issues, including nationalisation of their jobs.

Earlier at a press briefing at the secretariat, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said the ansar members agreed to call of their strike for a week following an hour-long meeting with seven-member representatives of the Ansar members.

A seven-member committee was formed with Maj Gen Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, director general of of Ansar and VDP, as convener, and Jahanara Akter, director of the organisation, as member secretary to evaluate the other demands of the force.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within seven working days, according to a notification issued by the home ministry's Public Security Division.

The report then will be sent to an inter-ministerial committee that will make necessary decisions based on the recommendations, the adviser added.

Asked about the "mandatory leave system", the Ansar DG said according to the regulations, a member is sent on a six-month mandatory leave after working for three consecutive years. During the time, they are not paid.

"An initiative has been taken to abolish the system. After this, their jobs will be considered as regular job."

At the briefing, Nasim Miah, a convener of the ongoing Ansar protest, said they are temporarily withdrawing their programme as a committee has been formed and it has been asked to submit a report withing seven working days.

"The Ansar members will go return to their work," he said.

"We will look into the decision and then we will declare our next course of action, as our main demand is nationalisation of our job," Nasim said.