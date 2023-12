A three-year-old boy died in a road accident in Juri upazila of Moulvibazar on Sunday.

The accident happened in North Jangirai area, said police.

Holding his father's hand, Talha was walking on a road when an auto-rickshaw hit him, said OC Mosharraf Hossain of Juri Police Station.

Talha died on the way to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital in Sylhet.

Talha, son of Mostakin Hossain and Fatema Begum, was buried at a local graveyard yesterday.