3 workers missing after boat capsizes

Mon Jul 29, 2024
Mon Jul 29, 2024

Three workers -- who went missing in the Teesta river after a boat capsized in Gaibandha's Sundarganj on Saturday afternoon -- were not found as of yesterday morning.

Workers Atwar, Raju and Rashid went missing while dumping cement blocks to prevent river bank erosion on Saturday afternoon.

They remained traceless despite the divers' efforts, said Sundarganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tariqul Islam.

Eleven other workers, who suffered injuries in the boat capsize incident, were admitted to Gaibandha General Hospital. District Water Development Board Executive Engineer Md Hafizur Haq said at least 30 workers were engaged in dumping blocks to prevent river erosion in the Sreepur area on Saturday afternoon, when the boat capsized.

