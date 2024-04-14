3 workers die while cleaning septic tank in Brahmanbaria

Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Apr 14, 2024 07:38 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 14, 2024 08:04 PM

Three workers died while cleaning a septic tank in Brahmanbaria's Nasirnagar today.

The victims are Alam Miah, 26, Samrat Miah, 22, and Chunnu Mia, 24. All are residents of the upazila.

The incident occurred between 9:00am and 9:30am when the trio descended into the septic tank of an under-construction building in Gutma village owned by one Abdul Ahad.

As they were not responding, Ahad alerted the local police and fire service personnel.

Nasirnagar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Sohag Rana said firefighters retrieved the bodies. The absence of oxygen inside the tank may have caused the deaths, he added.

