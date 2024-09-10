Bangladesh
3 workers die falling from under-construction building in Khulna

Star Digital Report
Three workers died after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Khulna this morning.

The deceased were identified as Rabbi, Ashraful, and Mamun

The three workers fell to the ground from "Kar Bhaban" located near Boyra Government Women's College, said Sonadanga Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Wahiduzzaman Khan.

They were rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bodies are currently kept at the hospital, he added.

