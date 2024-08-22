3 top police officials sent into forced retirement

All DIGs and metro commissioners transferred

The government sent three top police officials on forced retirement and transferred all range Deputy Inspector General (DIGs), and metropolitan commissioners outside Dhaka.

Ten district superintendents of police (SPs) were also transferred. The Public Security Divisions of the Home Ministry issued five separate notifications regarding the developments yesterday.

The three top police officials, who were sent into forced retirement from service are identified as Police Headquarters (PHQ) Additional Inspector General of Police (additional IGP) Atikul Islam, addition IGP (supernumerary) Anwar Hossain; and the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Md Asaduzzaman.

The three top police officials are Additional IGP Atikul Islam, addition IGP (supernumerary) Anwar Hossain; and CTTC unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Md Asaduzzaman.

According to three separate home ministry circulars signed by Senior Secretary Mohammad Abdul, the move was taken in the public interest.

The circular invoked section 45 of the Public Service Act 2018.

In a separate circular signed by the ministry deputy secretary Mahbur Rahman Sheikh, seven range DIG were transferred and attached with other police units.

DIG of Dhaka Range Syed Nurul Islam has been transferred to Rajshahi Police Academy while Chittagong Range DIG Nur-e-Alam Mina to Rajshahi Police Academy, Sylhet Range DIG Shah Mizan Shafiur Rahman to Railway Police and Rajshahi Range DIG Md Anisur Rahman has been transferred to River Police.

Khulna Range DIG Moinul Haque also transferred to Rajshahi Police Academy, Barisal Range DIG Ilias Sharif to the Anti-Terrorism Unit in Dhaka and DIG of Mymensingh Range Shah Abid Hossain has been attached to the tourist police.

Earlier on August 13, the Rangpur Range DIG Abdul Baten was sent on forced retirement.

In the same circular, the commissioner of the Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Gazipur, and Barisal were also transferred to different police units. On August 13, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner was sent on forced retirement, following his transfer to PHQ on August 7.

In another circular, ten districts – Chattogram, Kishoregnaj, Manikganj, Magura, Natore, Sirajganj, Gaibandha, Hobiganj, and Patuakhali--- SPs were also transferred to different police units.

Besides, the deputy commissioner of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police Azbahar Ali Sheikh has been transferred to the Rajshahi Range DIG office, reads the notifications.

According to PHQ sources, these officials have played major roles and were influential during the Awami League (AL) led governments.

After the fall of the AL government on August 5 amid mass student protests, these officials are now being transferred to others, while some top officials are sent on forced retirement.

Sources said that steps will be taken to transfer the 54 other district SPs in phases soon.