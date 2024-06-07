3 teens rescued in Benapole while being trafficked to India

Police rescued three teenagers from being trafficked to India this morning in Benapole.

The teens are Sabuj Khan, 15, Abu Bakkar Siddique, 16, and Zahiruddin, 15, all from Ashrafpur village in Kachua Upazila of Chandpur.

Police could not arrest the alleged trafficker.

Suman Bhakta, officer-in-charge of Benapole Port Police, said they rescued the teens based on a tip-off.

The traffickers lured the teens by offering them good jobs in India, he added.

The parents of the teens have been notified, said OC Bhakta, adding that an operation is underway to arrest the culprits.