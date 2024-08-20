3 task forces to be formed to improve rail services

Bangladesh
Railways Ministry Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan yesterday directed the ministry to form three task forces to deal with three issues to improve railway services.

One task force will work to prevent delays in train operations while another task force will work to prevent black-marketing of train tickets. One task force will work to recover occupied railway properties.

The adviser gave the instruction at his first meeting with the officials of railways ministry and Bangladesh Railway, said a ministry press release.

He also asked them to take necessary steps for reducing railway expenditure.

