3-storey building, 45-bigha land with Tk 2,000 salary!

Postal employee gets nine years in jail

A special court in Rangpur yesterday sentenced a postal department employee to nine years in jail and fined him Tk 28 lakh for illegally amassing movable and immovable property.

The verdict came following a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission accusing Md Habibur Rahman, a postal operator for the Gaibandha Postal Department.

The court also ordered the deposit of the fine within 60 official days from the day of judgement, or, in default, he has to stay six more months in jail.

Birkanto Roy, an assistant director of Gaibandha ACC, filed the case on September 30, 2015.

According to the prosecution, Habibur amassed huge property by making false saving documents. Later, an ACC investigation found that the postal employee, who started his job with a Tk 2,000 monthly salary, owned a three-storey building and 45 bighas of land.

Fixed deposits were also found under his children's names.

Later, the investigation officer filed a charge sheet against him, as the worth of his properties was beyond his income level, said ACC public prosecutor AKM Harun Ur Rashid.

Habibur is facing 10 more cases, he said.

Recently, he was also sentenced to nine years in jail by a special court for illegally amassing Tk 56 lakh.