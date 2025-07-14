3 sentenced to death in Sitakunda murder

A Chattogram court today sentenced three people to death, including the wife of the victim, in connection with the 2021 murder of a man in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

The convicts are Rima Akter, Shahadat Hossain, and Abdul Kaium.

Rima Akter is the wife of the victim, Zainal Abedin.

HM Shafiqul Islam, judge of the 8th Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court of Chattogram, delivered the verdict after examining case records and evidence.

"All the convicts were present in court when the verdict was pronounced," said Public Prosecutor (PP) Afsar Uddin, adding that they were taken to jail following the order.

According to court sources, the murder took place on April 10, 2021.

Zainal Abedin was killed inside his house in the Telipara area of Barabkunda union under Sitakunda upazila.

To conceal the crime, the perpetrators dumped his body parts in a nearby pond.

Following the incident, Zainal's brother filed a case with Sitakunda Police Station, naming his sister-in-law and two others as accused.

After investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against Rima and her two accomplices. A total of 11 witnesses testified in the case during the trial.