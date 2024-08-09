3 police stations in Tejgaon division resume activities

Officers on duty at Hatirjheel Police station this morning. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Three police stations under the Tejgaon division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) started its activities along with the army's assistance.

HM Azizul Haque, deputy commissioner of police (Tejgaon division), confirmed the information.

He also said the situation in the Tejagaon Police Station is now good and assured of giving all-out cooperation to people.

He told the reporters in a briefing today. Army personnel were also present.

The new Inspector General of Police on Wednesday asked all police personnel to return to their posts within 24 hours, a call which was repeated by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies yesterday afternoon.

But till yesterday, many force members were fearful of further violent reprisals from the public after they opened fired on protesters and the general public under the Sheikh Hasina regime, which was toppled on August 5 through a mass uprising.

More than 400 people, including police personnel, were killed in violence centring the anti-discrimination students' movement.

Police personnel remained absent from work following attacks on them during clashes with protesters after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on August 5.

Many police personnel were killed during the attacks, while videos showed law enforcers shooting unarmed people dead at close range.