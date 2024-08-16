3 organisers hurt in BCL attack

Three coordinators of the anti-discriminatory student movement were injured in an attack by Chhatra League activists in Tangail's Mirzapur upazila yesterday.

The injured were: Md Mujahid, 18; Imon Siddique, 23; and Md Zakir. 24.

The incident took place on the premises of Shaheed Bhabani Prasad Saha Government College around 12:15pm.

Some students under the banner of the Anti-discriminatory Student Movement were on the field since 10:00am in the morning. Later, a group of 15-20 BCL men swooped on them and left the three coordinators injured.

The students detained one BCL activist during the attack and later handed him to over to Mirzapur Police Station.

"We are trying to nab other culprits involved in the attack," said Salah Uddin, officer-in-charge of the police station.