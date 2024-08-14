3 new addl attorney generals appointed

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday appointed three Supreme Court lawyers as additional attorney generals and nine others as deputy attorney generals to represent the state in legal matters.

The new additional attorney generals are Abdul Zabbar Bhuiyan, Arshadur Rauf and Aneek Rushd Haque. Among the new additional attorney generals, Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan is the president of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Ainjibi Forum's Supreme Court unit and former vice president of the Supreme Court Bar Association; Mohammad Arshadur Rouf is the son of Justice Mohamad Abdur Rouf, a former judge of the Appellate Division and former chief election commissioner; and Aneek R Haque is the son of former inspector general of M Enamul Haque and nephew of former BNP minister Barrister Aminul Haque.

Meanwhile, the new deputy attorney generals are -- Ainunnahar Siddiqua, Sultana Akter Rubi, Foyej Ahmed, Md Zahirul Islam Sumon, Redwan Ahmed Runjib, Md Monjur Alam, Samima Sultana Dipti, Mohsina Khatun and Md Rafiqul Islam Montu.