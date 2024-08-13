3 more VCs resign

Over the last two days, three vice-chancellors have resigned from their positions.

They are Chittagong University VC Prof Md Abu Taher, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology VC Prof Mihir Ranjan Halder and Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology Prof Md Habibur Rahman.

Prof Taher resigned on Sunday. He submitted his resignation letter to the president and also emailed a copy to the university's registrar last night.

Acting registrar KM Nur Ahmad confirmed his resignation yesterday.

Since August 9, students had been demanding the resignation of the VC and other officials of the university administration.

During the protests, students padlocked the VC's bungalow, office, and the offices of the proctor and provosts.

The proctorial body and hall provosts had stepped down from their posts amid the protest.

Meanwhile, the KUET VC and pro-VC Prof Sobahan Mia resigned from their posts yesterday. Their resignation letters were emailed to the president.Prof Mihir cited personal reasons behind this step, while Prof Sobahan mentioned illness, alongside personal reasons.The VC in his letter appointed Prof Mohammad Mashud of the mechanical engineering department to be the acting VC.

Yesterday, the DUET VC and pro-VC Abdur Rashid also resigned from their posts.

Additionally, the university's registrar Himangsu Bhowmik, and its department directors Md Nazrul Islam (student welfare department) and Md Mostafizur Rahman (physical education department), have resigned.

Himanshu confirmed the news around 8:00pm.

With the three, at least 16 VCs have so far resigned from their positions.