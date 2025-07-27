3 more die of dengue, 331 get hospitalised

Three more people died of dengue in the 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising this year's official death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 73, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest fatalities were reported from areas under the Chattogram division (outside city corporation) and Dhaka South City Corporation.

During this period, 331 new dengue patients were hospitalised across the country, taking the total number of cases to 19,120 so far this year.

In comparison, last year saw a much higher toll, with 575 dengue-related deaths. The total number of cases reached 1,01,214, while 1,00,040 patients recovered, according to DGHS data.

At least 31 dengue patients have died in the first 26 days of July, including 11 in last six days, highlighting the alarming trajectory of this year's dengue outbreak.

According to data from DGHS, dengue-related deaths stood at 19 in June, 3 in May, 7 in April, 3 in February, and 10 in January.

Health experts attribute the rising fatalities to severe complications, such as multi-organ failure, dengue shock syndrome, delayed hospitalisation, and underlying health conditions.