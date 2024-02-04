3 more die on Biswa Ijtema ground

Three more devotees died on the Biswa Ijtema ground yesterday.

The deceased are Sherpur's Nowsher Ali, 65; Bhola's Quader Hossain, 55; and Netrokona's Shadhin Ahmed, 45.

Habibullah Raihan, media affairs coordinator of the Ijtema, confirmed the deaths at noon yesterday.

The reasons behind the deaths were not known immediately, he added.

Earlier, between Wednesday and Friday, a total of six participants died on the Ijtema ground due to old age complications, cardiac arrest, and respiratory problems.

They are Matiur Rahman, 55, from Jamalpur; Ekhlas Mia, 70, from Netrokona; Shah Alam, 60, from Bhola; Abdus Sattar, 70, from Netrokona; Yunus Miah, 60; and Md Zaman, 40.

The first phase of the 57th Biswa Ijtema began on Friday after the Fajr prayer along the banks of the Turag River.

The first phase will conclude with the final supplication on Sunday.

The second phase is scheduled to begin on February 9.