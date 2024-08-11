3 medical colleges ban student politics

NSTU follows suit

Sir Salimullah Medical College and Chittagong Medical College have banned all forms of political activities for students, teachers, and staff on campus and in dormitories since yesterday.

"All forms of politics have been banned for students, teachers, and staff on the campus and dormitories, including all kinds of political and non-political activities in lobbying and clubs," said Md Shahadat Hossain, principal of Sir Salimullah Medical College, in a press release.

The academic council of Chittagong Medical College took an identical decision.

Meanwhile, the academic council of Dhaka Medical College has decided to ban student politics from its campus, and Dr Fazle Rabbi Male Hostel and Dr Alim Chowdhury Girls' Hostel, according to a press release from its principal, Md Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury.

"No political organisation, including Chhatra League, Chhatra Dal, and Chhatra Shibir, will be able to conduct political activities on campus and in two halls. If any student is found re-introducing politics on campus, strict measures will be taken against that student," the release added.

The meeting also decided to ensure proper treatment for all students who sustained injuries during the protests centring the quota reform protests.

The academic councils of Sir Salimullah Medical College and Chittagong Medical College took similar decisions.

On Friday, the authorities at Noakhali Science and Technology University also banned politics for all students and teachers.

The NSTU authorities took the decision at a meeting on Friday evening, sources aware of the development told The Daily Star yesterday.