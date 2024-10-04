3 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Jamalpur

Three people including the driver of a battery-run autorickshaw were killed and another critically injured when a truck hit their vehicle in Jamalpur Sadar upazila this morning.

The accident occurred around 6:00am on the Jamalpur-Tangail highway in the Tebolpar area, said Faisal Mahammad Atik, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station.

The deceased are Rokon Mia from Kapasia village in Malandah upazila, Abdul Malek from Sheikhsadi village, and Mostafizur Rahman, a madrasa teacher from Nayapara village, the OC said.

Quoting witnesses, OC Atik said the auto-rickshaw was hit from behind by a speeding truck as it reached Tebolpar. The impact killed the autorickshaw driver on the spot, while the three passengers were seriously injured.

Locals rushed the injured to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared two of them dead, the OC added.

The injured passenger is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

The truck involved in the accident fled immediately after the crash, the OC added.